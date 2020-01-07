Avengers Star Chris Hemsworth Donating One Million Dollars to Help Fight Australia Fires

Chris Hemsworth and his family are donating $1 million dollars to the forces fighting the ongoing Australian bush fires, the Avengers: Endgame alum announced Monday evening. In a video shared across his social media platforms, Hemsworth revealed he’ll be donating the hefty sum to those in need as the fires continue destroying much of the Australian bush. It’s believed that as of now, the fires — primarily on the eastern coast of the continent — have burned upwards of 6.3 million hectares, or 16 million acres. To date, over 2,500 buildings have been destroyed and the fires have claimed over two dozen victims.

“Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia,” Hemsworth says in the video. “My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. I’ve put together links supporting fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep!Love ya.”

Those interested in helping donate to those fighting the brush fires on the frontlines can go to the link provided by Hemsworth and his team here.

Australia has increasingly been used to house various productions from Marvel Studios. It served as the production home for Thor: Ragnarok, as Hemsworth is from Australia and director Taika Waititi is from neighboring New Zealand. It will also host the principal photography for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to begin production any day now.

“[Marvel Studios is] thrilled to be returning to Australia to work with the talented and highly skilled Australian crew, stunt performers and actors, together with the thousands of small businesses across Australia that supply world class equipment, goods, facilities and services to large budget productions,” Marvel Studios vice president David Grant told the Sydney Morning Herald last year.

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage