Fan Made Quake vs Thanos Poster Makes Us Want an ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Crossover

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s all connected. Unless we’re talking about the TV shows and the Netflix series, which tend to exist in their own little bubble.

But Avengers: Infinity War did manage to affect the events of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., with Thanos’ invasion causing a group of aliens to interact with Phil Coulson and his team on Earth. But the agents never faced off against the Mad Titan himself.

A new piece of fan art from Neonxblaze imagines an epic showdown between Thanos and the most powerful member of the team, Daisy Johnson AKA Quake. Check it out below:

Of course, fans will have to wait a while before we get to see the next season of Agents of SHIELD and how it will deal with the events of Avengers: Infinity War and its untitled sequel. While the last episodes of the fifth season all took place in the same timeframe as Infinity War, Season 6 of Agents of SHIELD will not premiere on ABC until after the next movie hits theaters.

It remains to be seen how the series will deal with these cataclysmic events, and if they will cover the Snappening, but chances are we’ll get a good idea of how the story will play out based on the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

But if you need your Coulson fix, you don’t have to wait until the show’s summer premiere to see Clark Gregg’s character. The actor will be reprising his role in Captain Marvel, which will take place in the ’90s and use de-aging technology to make Gregg look younger.

“There was something really special about going back to the early days when he was just kind of coming up the ranks,” Gregg told EW. “I had to take innocence workshops and go back to when he was a little less crusty and jaded!”

Unfortunately, we shouldn’t expect to see any other SHIELD characters appear in the next Avengers movie, but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige won’t squash people’s hopes entirely. Instead, Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb explains how the SHIELD characters can remain separate from these universe-shaking events.

“For the most part our stories will take place BEFORE Thanos clicked his fingers.” Loeb wrote. “A lot of that has to do with production and when we are telling our stories vs. when the movies come out. So hang in there. I remember in the comics, one of my favorite stories was the KREE-SKRULL war… which was universal, but in X-Men, no mention. Huh. And it all worked out in the end!”

Agents of SHIELD returns in July 2019.