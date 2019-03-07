Avengers 4: Rumored Casting List Teases Captain Marvel’s Appearance

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has plenty of characters already, but the franchise has more on the way. Heroes like Captain Marvel have yet to make their on-screen debut, but fans are counting down the days until it happens. And, now, a rumored casting call for Avengers 4 seems to confirm Carol Danvers for the blockbuster.

UP NEXT: Captain Marvel Will Introduce The Skrulls to the MCU

Over on Reddit, a casting sheet for Avengers 4 started to make its way around the Internet. The sheet details the filming dates and crew attached to the fourth Avengers flick. It also lists which actors are attached to the project, and Brie Larson's name is written along with Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, and more.

Of course, fans don't seem surprised to see Larson's name on the sheet; After all, her involvement with the next Avengers movies has been teased for awhile. Fans had hoped Captain Marvel would sneak into Avengers: Infinity War, but ComicBook learned that was not the case. The film's co-director Joe Russo exclusively told us that the heroine is "not in Avengers 3."

Captain Marvel's delayed entrance in the Avengers films will give her a chance to meet fans on her own turf. The heroine's solo movie is slated to debut in March 2019 before Avengers 4 heads into theaters that May. The standalone has kept its details on the down-low, but Marvel Studios did confirm Captain Marvel would be a prequel of sorts set in the 1990s. The film could show fans Carol's origin story after she acquires her extraterrestrial powers, and Avengers 4 will explain where exactly Captain Marvel has been hiding out for all these years.

Captain Marvel currently has a 3.79 out of 5 on ComicBook.com's anticipation rankings. Give it your own personal rating below!

Larson will headline Captain Marvel in 2019, with Samuel L. Jackson co-starring. Marvel recently brought on directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, responsible for Half Nelson and Mississippi Grind. Now that directors are in place and the lead star is already hitting the ground running, more casting news should soon follow.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming are both in theaters now, and will be followed by Thor: Ragnarok on November 3, 2017. After that Black Panther debuts on February 16, 2018, while Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018. Ant-Man and the Wasp is slated for July 6, 2018, followed by Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019.

MORE CAPTAIN MARVEL: