‘Avengers 4’ Fan Art Shows Epic Captain Marvel and Thanos Showdown

Many fans are eagerly awaiting news on Marvel Studios films in 2019, including the debut of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and the defeat of Thanos in Avengers 4.

Given that there’s so little to go off of, and how Avengers: Infinity War immediately became a pop culture phenomenon, many fans are creating their own theories and fan art revealing how they want the coming conflict to go down.

One piece of fan art by the talented Raikchak Reang shows Captain Marvel in an epic showdown with Thanos. The thing is, she has the Infinity Gauntlet and is in mid-snap. And the

While many fans will root for her to obtain the Infinity Gauntlet, it’s still unclear how she and the other surviving Avengers will manage to defeat Thanos. But this might not be her first battle with the purple despot or his Black Order. An eagle-eyed fan recently noticed that the hulking Cull Obsidian is sporting a sash on his waist that has a string similarity to Captain Marvel’s own costume.

And though Thanos and his goons might seem intimidating, actress Brie Larson was nervous about deciding to take on such a huge role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“There’s a lot about it that felt like a big decision and it’s not just a big decision for myself, it’s a big decision for my family and my partner and for my friends,” Larson said about choosing to become involved with the MCU. “It’s a big change for everybody and I wasn’t sure if it was the right thing for me.”

She went on to say that, ultimately, Marvel gave her the time she needed to decide — something that let her fully embrace the role.

“I never want to do, make artistic decisions that will feel like a burden or that would take me away from the parts of my life that I find fulfilling so Marvel was super patient and allowed me a lot of time to think it over and then once I felt like I had made the right decision which was doing it I got both feet in and I’m really happy.”

Fans will get to see Captain Marvel face off against Thanos when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.