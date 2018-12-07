‘Avengers 4: Endgame’: Captain America Has Shaved His Beard

After Thanos’ Snap, there’s one thing every hero must decide: how will they present themselves in these times of sorrow? Looks like Steve Rogers is going back to the classics as his beard is no longer intact for the newly released Avengers 4, excuse us, Avengers: Endgame trailer.

R.I.P half the universe… and Captain America’s luscious facial hair.

Over the summer, some marketing materials for the upcoming movie showed Cap (played by Chris Evans) without the beard he made look so good in Avengers: Infinity War.

Fans had mixed reactions, but based on the trailer, the look is definitely permanent.

Steve grew the beloved beard after going on the run, which he was forced to do after the events of Captain America: Civil War unfolded. Since the character and his team had to go into hiding, many changed their appearance. Black Widow went blonde, and Cap got a beard.

When Thor sees Steve for the first time in Avengers: Infinity War on the battlefield in Wakanda, he accuses him of copying his beard. Well, rest easy, Thor, because you’re the God of Facial Hair now.

Clearly, after half the universe was wiped out by Thanos, the Earth had more pressing matters than detaining their most iconic hero. Therefore, Steve no longer has a reason to hide his face. Fans may be sad to see the beard go, but it was time.

“Steve Rogers mourning his beard,” joked one Twitter user. While it’s tough to see the hero of all heroes shedding a tear, we’re going to safely assume it’s about something other than his own face.

The trailer got me super hype, but I'm just really missing my favorite character, Cap's Beard. WHY, THANOS. WHY.

"…missing my favorite character, Cap's Bead," joked another Twitter user. Let's all take a moment to remember the glorious beard; we will never forget you.



Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019.