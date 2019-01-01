Avengers Fans Are Calling Out Captain America for Being a Hypocrite

Any Marvel fan knows that Captain America is a bastion of truth and justice, upholding his morals in the Marvel Cinematic Universe even in the face of persecution. Except for that one time when he didn’t in the events of Captain America: Civil War, which makes his whole pragmatic stance seem that much flimsier.

A fan on Reddit pointed out a scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier where Steve Rogers and Nick Fury share some terse words that is meant to summarize Rogers’ personality and his dedication to all that is righteous and good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the clip, Rogers chastises Nick Fury for keeping secrets from the Avengers and the rest of the public, pointing out that many people were hurt because of his attempts to maintain secrecy.

This is particularly amusing because of Rogers’ own attempts to keep Bucky Barnes’ misdeeds at the Winter Soldier under wraps, specifically when it came to the fact that Bucky murdered Tony Stark’s parents. And when that knowledge came out, it exploded in all of their faces.

Toward the end of Captain America: Civil War, Iron Man had realized that Rogers was concerned with a much bigger problem, and was hoping to work with him in order to stop Zemo’s master plan. But then Zemo revealed that Bucky killed his mom and dad, and Cap admitted to knowing about it, and all hell broke loose.

Of course, fans are eager to see how these characters will reunite after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and many people want to see Cap and Iron Man return to the friendship that developed over the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Evans appeared at ACE Comic Con alongside Karen Gillan and Lee Pace, and during the Q&A he was asked what he’s most excited for fans to see in Avengers 4.

“There’s just nothing that I can say but there’s so much good stuff…there’s so many good things,” Evans said. “I mean, I guess all I can say is if Marvel has proven anything it’s just that they know what they’re doing. They know what they’re doing. I don’t think they’ve missed a beat. Their worse mistakes are other studios’ like biggest blessings you know what I mean? Like, they don’t miss, they don’t miss, and they have not missed with this one and it really is just an incredible culmination of this unbelievable tapestry of…I mean, how many individual series is it? Is it like, what six, seven individual parts coming together.”

“It’s never been done before,” he added, “and I don’t know if it will ever be done again and they really stick a flag in the ground on this one and pull out all the stops and you won’t be disappointed.”

Avengers 4 premieres on May 3, 2019.