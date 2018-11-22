‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Gamora’s Sword Confirmed to Be Capable of Killing an Asgardian

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gamora is presented as one of the deadliest and fiercest foes throughout the galaxy. She’s earned enemies just from being associated with her adopted father Thanos, and proven to be a formidable warrior in combat. But according to Marvel Studios, the Mad Titan’s daughter is entirely capable of taking out an Asgardian.

In the Marvel Studios Visual Dictionary, Gamora’s entry spotlights her retractable sword and curiously names it “Godslayer.” Later on in the entry, it dubs the sword with that moniker for a very specific reason:

“Gamora’s retractable sword, ‘Godslayer,’ is so named as it can kill even an Asgardian. When faced with the monstrous energy-draining Abilisk, Gamora uses Godslayer to slice the giant beast’s throat.”

While Gamora might be more than capable of taking out someone like Thor or Loki, it doesn’t seem like she will get the chance after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Though many people expect her character to return in Avengers 4, actress Zoe Saldana is playing up the prospect that Gamora is done for good after dying at the hands of Thanos in the previous film.

“I don’t know,” Saldana said to the LA Times. “For the sake of the devoted fans out there — we don’t want to rob them of an amazing experience. It’s all for them that we do what we do and we also protect what we do.”

The actress reflected on her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fondly, as if she’s come to terms with her inevitable exit.

“It was sad, of course, because I think that we all suffer from FOMO,” Saldana said. “There is a fear always of missing out, but I’m so happy that I got to play a part in the Marvel Universe, and I also got to play a character that — it has been brought to my attention — is seen as a great role model for young women. And also for young boys. I live for that, that’s why I do what I do. So I guess I’m going to cry all the way to Avatar, you know?”

But fans should take solace in knowing that another Guardians of the Galaxy movie is on the way, and that Saldana’s character will likely play a major role in the film — depending on what happens in the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.