Marvel Fan Photo Trying to Conjure an ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Goes Viral

Marvel fans are getting pretty impatient for the release of the Avengers 4 trailer, and the latest display of that is pretty darn hilarious.

Reddit user iAMA_Leb_AMA recently shared a photo of them trying to literally conjure the Avengers 4 trailer, through arranging the DVD boxes of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in a pentagram formation. You can check it out below.

The end result is particularly amusing, especially with the Avengers: Infinity War box and a Thanos Funko POP sitting in the center. Granted, this ritual of sorts might not help the trailer arrive any sooner, but it’s still fun to see how many different lengths fans are going to.

The release of the Avengers 4 trailer – as well as the film’s title – is currently a bit of a mystery, but it sounds like the film will be making a pretty major impact either way.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Joe Russo said. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.