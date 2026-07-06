5 Most Powerful Versions of Fantastic Four Heroes, Ranked (Including a Planet-Killer)

The Fantastic Four are among the most iconic superhero teams in comic book history. Indeed, they helped jumpstart Marvel Comics’ claim to stardom during the 1960s. This success was due in large part to the Fantastic Four functioning primarily as a superpowered family with all of a family’s complex relationships who explored the universe and saved the world from cosmic threats and devastation. Yet despite mainly being scientists instead of straightforward fighters, numerous versions of Fantastic Four members have received potent upgrades to their superpowers, sometimes practically becoming gods. Whether it be a power-up during a storyline in the main Earth-616 universe or in one of countless parallel worlds, these versions of Marvel’s First Family members are certified powerhouses.

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The Fantastic Four constantly run into cosmic forces of unbelievable power, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise when they manage to wield some of infinite power for themselves.

5) Sun Human Torch

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Ironically, Human Torch’s most powerful form was for him a waking nightmare. When the Beyonders used the Molecule Man to destroy the multiverse, Doctor Doom stole their power to save the remnants of reality. Creating a patchwork planet called Battleworld, Doom set himself up as its God Emperor. Naturally, the Human Torch was against this idea and rebelled. For his insolence, Doctor Doo used his immense reality warping powers to give the Human Torch a cosmic power-up at a terrible price. The Human Torch was turned into a living star. In this form, the Human Torch was turned into the sun that shines light upon Battleworld. Although this form was basically a torturous prison for the Human Torch, the power it granted him is undeniable. Essentially, it took the hero’s Supernova power and multiplied it a million-fold. Anything that would get near the Human Torch would be burned to a crisp. It may be a hellish life, but the Human Torch’s sun form made him a living celestial body.

4) Herald of Galactus Invisible Woman

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To find new worlds to consume, Galactus imbues mortals with portions of the Power Cosmic so that they become his Heralds. Given the Fantastic Four’s long history with Galactus, it’s not surprising that at least one of their members would become the Devourer of Worlds’ new Herald. When an evil version of Invisible Woman called the Invincible Woman inflicted a mortal wound on Galactus, the Fantastic Four had to act quickly. Although Invisible Woman managed to defeat her evil doppelganger, the situation with Galactus became dire as a singularity formed in his wound. To save himself, Galactus granted Invisible Woman the Power Cosmic, transforming her into a Silver Surfer-like state. As a new Herald of Galactus, Invisible Woman used her newfound cosmic might to harness the light of every star visible in the sky, creating a universal laser that destroyed the singularity and saved Galactus. Her time with the Power Cosmic may have been brief, but Invisible Woman displayed one of the most impressive feats of any Herald of Galactus.

3) Maker

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One of the smartest, most powerful, and influential Marvel villains of recent years is an alternate version of Mr. Fantastic called the Maker. Originating from Earth-1610, aka the Ultimate Universe, this incarnation of Reed Richards went insane after he tried and failed to save his world from annihilation. Using a time machine called the Immortus Engine, the Maker reshaped the history of Earth-6160 so he could rule supreme. Although he was trapped in his fortress called the City for two years by Howard Stark, by the time the villain escaped, he became practically unstoppable. The Maker merged with the City and the Immortus Engine, becoming a gigantic, amorphous, and seemingly invulnerable entity that could potentially spread its mass across the globe to assimilate the entire planet. Even worse, the Maker’s connection to the Immortus Engine gave him complete control over time and causality, and he nearly destroyed and rewrote Earth-6160. The Maker is a version of Mr. Fantastic with all the hero’s brains and none of his humanity.

2) Infinity Thing

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The Fantastic Four’s muscle, the Thing, is well-known for being a giant humanoid pile of orange rocks. However, Earth-21170 presents a version of the Thing that’s comprised of very different kinds of stones. In this dark and dystopian world ruled by the evil Black Skull, renegade astronaut Ben Grimm traveled to outer space in search of a way to defeat the tyrant. When Ben returned, he had transformed into the Infinity Thing, a being whose rocky body is made up of the Infinity Stones. As one can imagine, the fact that this version of the Thing is practically a living Infinity Gauntlet makes him ridiculously overpowered. His incredible powers include super-strength, speed, flight, precognition, and reality-warping abilities. Those who wield the Infinity Stones have the power to reshape the universe and defeat cosmic gods with a thought. Although Infinity Thing mostly acts like Doctor Manhattan in that he uses his near-infinite power very sparingly, he’s still the strongest member of his world’s Avengers as he can atomize anyone who gets in his way in the blink of an eye.

1) Galactus Franklin Richards

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

From the moment of his birth, Franklin Richards was the most powerful hero in the Marvel Universe, with the power to not only rewrite reality but to create entirely new universes and even a multiverse. Although he’s normally stated to be destined to one day become the new version of Galactus, on Earth-9997, that fate came a lot sooner. In this universe, Mr. Fantastic had killed Galactus. Unfortunately, without the Devourer of Worlds to maintain cosmic balance, the universe was at risk of being destroyed by Celestials. To restore balance to the universe, Franklin had the villain, the High Evolutionary, subject him to a machine that would magnify his already omnipotent abilities. The result was that Franklin immediately took on his destined form by becoming Galactus. As the new Devourer of Worlds, fueled by both his unparalleled reality warping abilities and the infinite Power Cosmic, Galactus Franklin Richards is a multiversal being capable of destroying numerous god-like Celestials.

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