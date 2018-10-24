New Study Finds That Extraterrestrial Life Might Be Thanos Colored

Whether we are alone in the universe is one of the great questions of science, but if there is life out there there’s a possibility it might just look a bit like Avengers: Infinity War villain Thanos — at least in terms of color.

According to a new research paper in the International Journal of Astrobiology (via LiveScience), the before green plants used the sun for energy there were tiny purple organisms that managed to do the same and, according to microbiologist Shiladitya DasSarma, life in other parts of the universe might just be doing the same.

The idea of purple life forms isn’t exactly new. DasSarma posited something similar in 2007 with the idea that plants and photosynthesizing algae utilize chlorophyll to absorb solar energy, but they don’t absorb green light. Green light is energy rich, so the plants not absorbing it is unusual unless, as DasSarma suggested, something else was already using it — specifically organisms that utilized a molecule called retinal to harness solar energy. Boiling the science down to very broad strokes, organisms that use retinal light harvesting happen to be purple.

The study suggests that similar purple, retinal light harvesting organisms could be out in the universe and are evading our detection based upon the light signatures astrobiologists are currently looking for.

While it’s cool to think about the idea of there being purple — or Thanos-colored — life out there somewhere, we don’t have to worry about any of them assembling an army, coming to Earth, and snapping half of the universe’s life out of existence. These purple alien life forms are pretty small if they exist. However, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thanos might not be the biggest threat out there himself. A description of some Avengers 4 merchandise leaked last week that teased an even greater threat in the galaxy — possibly even Annihilus.

Traditionally a Fantastic Four villain, if the rumors that Avengers 4 is subtitled Annihilation are true, it could mean that Marvel Studios is borrowing a bit of plot from the comic book story of the same name which pitted many of Marvel’s cosmic characters against Annihilus, the lord of the Negative Zone. In that story, Thanos played a unique role, ultimately culminating him being killed by Drax the Destroyer and joining forces with Mistress Death.

It will be interesting to see what the Avengers 4 title and what the greater threat ends up being. Now we just have to wonder if they’ll be purple, too.

