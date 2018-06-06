‘Avengers 4′: Thanos’ Concept Art Weapon Shown Before as ‘Infinity War’ Toy

Thanos might have the power of the Infinity Stones at hand, but that doesn’t mean he’ll refuse to get up close and personal when he inevitably clashes with Earth’s Remaining Heroes in the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War.

Newly released concept art rumored to be from Avengers 4 seemingly reveals that Thanos has a new weapon, but some die-hard fans might notice that the weapon looks familiar. A similar double-sided blade appeared in previous action figures in the film, as noticed on Reddit.

The weapon appears as a replica in an action figure two-pack in which the Mad Titan comes bundled with Iron Man. Another version of the weapon was also included in the LEGO Set that featured Iron Man, Star-Lord, Gamora, and a big-fig of Thanos.

It looks like Marvel Studios has had plans for this weapon, and it might have even appeared in earlier versions of Avengers: Infinity War. It remains to be seen if it’s being held back for Avengers 4, possibly due to the depletion of power from the Infinity Gauntlet after Thanos snapped his fingers and erased half of all life in the universe from existence.

In the scene after the snap, audiences might have noticed that Thanos’ gauntlet looked damaged, partially destroyed. The Infinity Stones remain lodged in their sockets, but they didn’t gleam as brightly as they did when Thanos first arrived in Wakanda to retrieve the Mind Stone.

Infinity War featured a change for Thanos’ normal look, as many fans recognize the character from his purple skin and golden armor. But he secured two Infinity Stones, he shed his protection, including the iconic headgear in which he’s typically portrayed.

Why would he require it again? Perhaps because the gauntlet’s power has been taxed, perhaps because he wants to have a challenge again after attaining near omnipotence.

Then again, we also don’t know if this is concept art is ACTUALLY from Avengers 4, or if it’s an unused piece from Avengers: Infinity War.

It was released by the same Reddit user who showed off the possible team from Avengers 4, which includes the core team of heroes as well as Captain Marvel, Rocket, and Nebula. While that seems likely, it’s also a little obvious considering how Avengers: Infinity War ended.

We’ll find out as we get closer to the release of the untitled Avengers movie, premiering May 3, 2019.

