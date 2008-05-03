Disneyland's Avengers Campus is Selling $8000 Life-Size Iron Man Stautes

✖

You might have heard about the $100 giant sandwich being sold at Avengers Campus when the new Marvel Cinematic Universe section of Disneyland's California Adventure park opens up. But... Did you hear about the 1:1 scale Iron Man statues that are for sale for $8000? Well, they are actually pricing at $7950 (a fair price, as that's actually how they are listed from Sideshow Collectibles). That's right, guests who head to California's new Avengers Campus can take a full-on, life-sized Iron Man home with them if they have the cash to shell out and room in their carry-on for the journey home. Actually, you have to allow up to 120

ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak and Jacqueline Kalisch attended the press day at Avengers Campus to get an early look at the exciting new addition to the Disney park. Jirak has shared many of her insights, tips, and reactions to the Marvel-ous area but this Iron Man statue is some to be admired in its own right. The statue is made by Sideshow Collectibles and stands more than 82-inches tall, modeled after the Mark III suit seen in the first Iron Man movie. It is also available online for the same price.

See the $8000 Iron Man statue in the photos below! It is a thing a beauty for any Marvel fan, certainly!

(Photo: Jacqueline Kalisch / ComicBook.com)

The shipping of this massive collectible is no joke. The sign offers all of the information needed about purchasing, starting with the immediate suggestion of not picking the thing up yourself and asking a representative for assistance, instead! It might take a minute but the Disney team will get the full-size Iron Man to you.

"Life-sized Iron Mark III Collectible Statue," the sign says. "Please see cast member for assistance. No discounts apply. This item may not be exchanged or returned. Special shipping rates apply, and this item is excluded from any shipping promotions. Shipping is not available internationally or to Alaska, Hawaii, PO Boxes, or APO/FPO addresses. Please allow 120 days for delivery." See the sign with all of the Iron Man collectible's details in the photo below!

(Photo: Jacqueline Kalisch / ComicBook.com)

Are you excited to see Avengers Campus? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! If you want to hear more ab out the park, join the conversation on this Friday's episode of Phase Zero, ComicBook.com's MCU podcast available on all major podcast platforms.

Shout out to Insider's Kirsten Acuna for pointing out this epic collectible and making me realize it's worth its own story right here!