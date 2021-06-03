Avengers Campus: Here’s a Guide to California Adventure’s Newest Marvel Attraction

✖

After some pandemic delays, Avengers Campus is finally opening at Disneyland's California Adventure Park in Anaheim on June 4th. In honor of the big opening, ComicBook.com was able to preview the new attraction, which features the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure ride, Pym's Test Kitchen, the Shawarma Palace food cart, and more! Here are some important things to know about Avengers Campus and what you can expect when you visit...

First thing's first, if you want to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, you must join the virtual queue, which is only available on the Disneyland app. Distribution times for the virtual queue enrollment are at 7:00 AM and 12:00 PM every day. For now, guests can only enter the virtual queue once per day. WEB SLINGERS is an interactive screen ride that allows you to team up with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to take down the out-of-control Spider-Bots he helped create. We wrote a detailed breakdown of the ride, including some tips and tricks, which you can check out here.

If you're looking for merch, the store outside of WEB SLINGERS is filled with Spider-Man-themed goodies, including the web-shooters you can use to enhance your ride experience. There's also the store attached to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!, which mostly sells Guardians merch. Outside of Avengers Campus, in the Backlot Premiere Shop (in the Stage 17 building), you can find all of the merchandise featured in the Avengers Campus stores, plus some extras. Stepping into the store feels a lot like stepping into Comic-Con, and most of the items are exclusively available at California Adventure, so we definitely recommend giving it a look.

As for the food at Avengers Campus, Shawarma Palace Food Cart is filled with fun Marvel easter eggs and offers New York's Tastiest chicken wrap as well as the Impossible Victory Falafel. There's also a second stand outside of Avengers Campus with the same treats. Pym's Test Kitchen and Pym's Tasting Lab also have an array of food and beverage options, including some creative alcoholic options. For now, there is no indoor seating, but we are willing to bet that might change in the future once we're further past the pandemic. It's important to note that all of the aforementioned food spots require mobile ordering. Don't expect to just queue up outside for your shawarma without using the app first. You can learn more tips and tricks about Avengers Campus' food here.

There are also some fun mini-shows, or "experiences," inside Avengers Campus. If you look up at the Avengers Campus' main building (the one with the quinjet on top), you might spot some action like Black Widow battling Taskmaster. Right outside the main building, you can also catch the Dora Milaje give a demonstration on how to be fierce Wakandan warriors. Right next to the main building is the Ancient Sanctum, which features another short experience led by Doctor Strange. We recommend watching that one at night. Outside of WEB SLINGERS, on the path to Cars Land, you can occasionally catch Spider-Man doing some awesome tricks and flips. If you want to meet some of your favorite Avengers, they will be walking around the Campus at random times. There's no character schedule, but you can look forward to the park's first appearances by Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Avengers Campus opens to the public on June 4th at California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California.