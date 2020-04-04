Avengers Fans Assemble to Celebrate Captain America’s Best Moment in Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is still pretty beloved by Marvel Animation fans. They all decided to assemble on Twitter to celebrate Captain America’s best moment from the series. After a mission with Spider-Man, the Avenger gives a speech that boils down his personal philosophies to their essence. It’s stirring, inspirational, and a perfect snapshot of what makes him the perfect person to hold that shield. Understandably, Spidey is a stand-in for the audience as he stares at Cap off to fight evil somewhere else.

If you’re a comic book fan, Captain America’s speech in that exchange with Spider-Man might seem a bit familiar. That’s because both Avengers shared a version of the same talk during the Civil War crossover. There’s no mistaking Cap’s tone there. (Catch the attached the tweet referencing the image down below!)

He begins, “Doesn’t matter what the press says. Doesn’t matter what the politicians or the mobs say. Doesn’t matter if the whole country decides that something wrong is something right. This nation was founded on one principle above all else: The requirement that we stand up for what we believe, no matter the odds or the consequences.”

I have no words

No words to explain why I love Captain America

So this will show u pic.twitter.com/3KcGerXT7l — Quezt #XGang (@Zedit55) March 30, 2020

“When the mob and the press and the whole world tell you to move, your job is to plant yourself like a tree beside the river of truth, and tell the whole world— ‘No, you move,’” Cap concluded.

There have been other moments where the Avenger stood his ground. The original Infinity Gauntlet saga standoff with Thanos comes to mind as well. (All the big memorable Captain Americaspeeches make for excellent drama.) Whatever is wrong, he seems to make his own decision to stand in the face of it, even if it kills him. (Let’s not mention the Hydra thing because I’d rather forget.) Check out some of the best responses to the clip down below.

If you’re curious about all the movement with the MCU films: Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

