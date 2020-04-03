Every Marvel Studios Movie New Release Dates Until 2023

By Kofi Outlaw

The Coronavirus Pandemic has all but obliterated the spring and summer movie season for 2020, and after holding out as long as they could, Disney and Marvel Studios has had to pull their summer movies, as well. As many Marvel fans expected, Black Widow vacating it's May release date has started an entire domino effect that has now pushed all of the Phase 4 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to new release dates. Unfortunately, that means that in 2020 we'll only get one Marvel Studios release in 2020 Black Widow.

Scroll below for the full list of new release dates for the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 films:

Black Widow

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Black Widow moves from May to November 6, 2020.  

The Eternals

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The Eternals gives up its fall 2020 spot to Black Widow, and now opens on February 12, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

With Eternals taking Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' old spot, the Marvel martial arts action flick moves to May 7, 2021

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel fans were really psyched to see Doctor Strange serve as the summer 2021 opener - but the Marvel mystic is arguably more at home in the Fall. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness now opens on November 5, 2021

Thor: Love & Thunder

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok sequel Thor: Love & Thunder won't arrive until February 18, 2022

Untitled Marvel Movie

There was a Marvel Studios movie that was slated to arrive on February 18, 2022. It's been permanently pulled from the schedule to make room for Thor 4

Black Panther 2

Looks like Black Panther 2 still arrives on May 6, 2022.

Captain Marvel 2

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Turns out Captain Marvel 2 was the untitled movie coming on July 29, 2022. It will now arrive earlier, on July 8, 2022

More UNTITLED MARVEL MOVIE Dates

Here are some dates Disney/Marvel has carved out for more Marvel movie releases, such as Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 (date TBA)

  • October 7, 2022
  • February 17, 2023
  • May 5, 2023
  • July 28, 2023
  • November 3, 2023

What do you think we're getting on these dates? Let us know in the comments! 

