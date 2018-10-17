‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Chris Pratt Shares Childhood Photo Where He Looks Like Chucky

Thanks to this photo of Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, you might not ever see him again without thinking of Chucky.

Chris’ sister Angie Rae recently found a photo of him when he was younger, and by all accounts it is adorable. Unfortunately for Chris his brother Cully and his wife Brandy couldn’t help but point out that…well, the photo is similar to the iconic horror staple Chucky, and now it is hard not to see it.

“Thanks to my awesome sister @angierae1975 for diffin up this sweet photo of me as a kid. And to bro @cullypratt and his lady @candy_lvr for immediately pointing out my similarity to chuckie. The old one two punch of love and laughter we Pratt’s enjoy. 😂😂😂 love you guys.”

Wow guys, way to ruin a perfectly delightful photo. Thing is, they kind of have a point, and now it is going to be quite hard to get that image out of our heads.

The good news for Pratt is that there will soon be a new Chucky to take the attention off him. Orion Pictures recently teased the Child’s Play reboot with an image of the new Chucky, and the details that have surfaced suggest some of the staples of the character will be changed for the upcoming reboot. You can check out the official description below.

“Child’s Play follows a mother (Aubrey Plaza) who gives her son (Mike and Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.”

As for Pratt, he will be returning in some way through Avengers 4, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plans to have him back as part of the cast, though we don’t know how he plans to come back from that whole fade out of existence thing. You know, details. As for Guardians Vol. 3, that film has been postponed until Marvel can find a new director after James Gunn was let go from the project.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.