Avengers Star Elizabeth Olsen Explains Why ‘Infinity War’ Was More Comfortable Than ‘Age of Ultron’

While Infinity War has significantly more characters and higher stakes than Age of Ultron, Scarlet Witch seems to prefer the former.

Scarlet Witch is brought to life on the big screen by Elizabeth Olsen, who recalls how different she felt during Avengers: Age of Ultron compared to her newest Marvel project.

“This is my favorite arc, my favorite character arc,” Olsen told Yahoo Movies. “Ultron was really fun because I got to be with Aaron [Taylor-Johnson] and that was also a large story, and twist, but now I feel more confident and comfortable on set. [Age of Ultron] was not comfortable, and now that it’s third time around, and fourth time around, or whatever the number is, there’s an ease to it now that we’ve lived with these characters a little more.”

“Now that we’ve decided what our relationships are with each person, it’s already established, it’s in development and it just gets better,” Olsen said.

Vision star Paul Bettany couldn’t agree more and was wholly aware of the scale of Infinity War during filming.

“This film didn’t feel like any other film that I’d made,” he told Yahoo Movies, “Usually films, film sets, feel very similar and this didn’t. You were aware of how enormous it was the whole time.”

Age of Ultron introduced the character of Scarlet Witch alongside Quicksilver, but one thing missing, of course, was the Magneto parentage thanks to Marvel now owning the movie rights to that character. Even with the Disney FOX deal pending, Olsen doesn’t think that will change.

“I don’t think so because we’ve gone so far to create a non-X-Men universe backstory for my character,” Olsen said. “Now, it’s the reason that we’re connected to the Vision. The Stone is his head is the Stone that gave me my powers so we’ve really just kind of leaned into the Stones, I feel like. So, I don’t think so, but if they’re like a Michael Fassbender being my daddy crossover, I would say, ‘Yes, please.’ I love Michael Fassbender.”

