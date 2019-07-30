Angela Bassett Hasn’t Seen Avengers: Endgame Yet: “It’s Three Hours Long, Right?”

Avengers: Endgame is now the biggest movie in history and yet at least one actor in the movie still hasn’t seen it. Angela Bassett plays Queen Ramonda of Wakanda in Endgame, a role she first played in Back Panther. Speaking to EW Live, Bassett admits she hasn’t found the time to watch the latest Avengers movie yet. “It’s three hours long, right?” she asked. “I haven’t seen it. Wait a minute, it is going to be on the plane. Oh, my God, carve out three hours?”

Bassett may not have seen it, but her two teenage children have. “They’ve seen it,” she says. “They’ve seen it twice. I’m like, ‘Y’all have fun. I’m just gonna relax and chill at home, thanks. Tell me all about it.’ They tell me, ‘You always fall asleep in the movies, Ma,’ then I wake up and I got, like, the general gist of what happened. And the bad guys went down and the good guys solved it and it’s all good, right? Okay!”

At this point, it is surprising that almost anybody hasn’t seen Avengers: Endgame. The film surpassed Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie of all time at the box office. At least one fan has seen it 200 times. It’s made $2.793 billion worldwide.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release when Endgame opened with the first $1 billion global debut in box office history. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

How many times have you seen Avengers: Endgame? Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital and comes to Blu-ray August 13th.