Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Avengers: Endgame's Two-Year Anniversary and Marvel's Disney+ Shows With New Post

This week brought an epic milestone for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, with the two-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame hitting theaters. The Marvel Studios blockbuster — which has since become one of the highest-grossing films of all time — boasted an all-star ensemble cast and crew, many of whom have taken to social media to celebrate the unique occasion. Among them is Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the franchise, and who took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and the other original Avengers cast members at the event. In the caption, Ruffalo also highlighted the stars of the franchise's first Disney+ series, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and expressed excitement for upcoming series such as Loki and Hawkeye.

“I would only say this: I have been to a lot of movies. I have even might have participated in some of those movies. I have watched those movies, I have never in my life seen the emotional response in a movie that I did in those two premieres, those two screenings,” Ruffalo previously said of the response to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. “All these kids were bawling, crying, freaking out in the car. And that’s real emotion, I think.”

Of course, Ruffalo is also set to pop over to the Disney+ side of the MCU in She-Hulk, where he is expected to cameo alongside his onscreen cousin, Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). In the comics, Jennifer Walters is a high-power lawyer whose life is changed when she gets into an accident, leading to her getting a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, and getting a version of his Hulk powers. Ruffalo had previously hinted at the possibility of Banner showing up in the series in some capacity.

“There’s nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal,” Ruffalo said in an interview this April. “There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in She–Hulk. If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table.”

