Avengers: Endgame Directors Celebrate Two-Year Anniversary of Film's Release With Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Two years ago, 10 years of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe culminated with the release of Avengers: Endgame, with directors Joe and Anthony Russo taking to social media to celebrate its anniversary with some behind-the-scenes photos. Given how much has happened in the world since that film's release, some audiences likely assume its release was much longer ago than two years, while other fans are likely still looking at recent MCU stories and seeing how the ramifications of Endgame are still being addressed, making the defeat of Thanos feel like it occurred just yesterday. The next big-screen adventure for the MCU is slated to be Black Widow, which hits theaters on July 9th.

Given how secretive the events of Endgame were at one point, these behind-the-scenes moments give us a different perspective on how the emotional adventure was brought to life.

2 years since the release of Endgame... pic.twitter.com/4x6m3pKQNv — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 26, 2021

Despite how much time has passed since the film's debut, it still remains an important event not only for cinema, but also specifically for the MCU.

The opening of Endgame came with a number of milestones at the box office, with the film's re-release the summer after its launch ultimately resulting in the film becoming the top-grossing movie of all time, passing James Cameron's Avatar. However, in hopes of reviving movie theaters after their closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the re-release of Avatar in foreign markets earlier this year resulted in the film reclaiming the top spot.

From a narrative standpoint, the most recent adventures for the MCU serve as a direct continuation of the events of Endgame. WandaVision, the first live-action TV series from Marvel Studios on Disney+, dealt with the trauma and grief Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) suffered in the wake of Vision's (Paul Bettany) death at the hand of Thanos. While that series might have unfolded almost exclusively in an isolated community, the entire narrative momentum was a result of Wanda's conflicts with the Mad Titan.

More recently, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier focused on how Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) coped with Steve Rogers leaving behind the mantle of Captain America, as well as the global response to the disappearance of half of its population for five years and their ultimate reappearance.

Black Widow is set to take place after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

