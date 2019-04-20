Karen Gillan Calls ‘Avengers: Endgame’ the “Best Superhero Movie of All Time”

Avengers: Endgame star Karen Gillan believes the film will set a new high bar for superhero movies. Gillan, who plays Nebula in the film, tells the Toronto Sun that Endgame is the best superhero movie ever made. “It’s going to be the best superhero movie of all time,” she says. “Even if you’ve never seen these characters before, it doesn’t matter. You can still jump onboard and you’re going to have a whale of a time.”

The stars of Avengers: Endgame seem to have a high degree of confidence in the idea that the film is the best superhero cinema has to offer. In a recent interview, Robert Downey Jr. said, “The last 8 minutes of that movie are maybe the best 8 minutes of the entire history of the whole run of them in a way because everyone’s involved. So I was delighted.

“It was all there in the universe to begin with, and that’s why I think the Marvel comics have been so numinous to kids and grownups and people,” Downey continued. “There’s this love for it because it speaks to the world but it also speaks to the democratic American projected dream, which is far more complicated than that (laughs), but there’s an ideal there that’s always been trying to express itself, and strangely, in some ways the best of it has been expressed in these little two-hour segments of entertainment.”

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios‘ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Do you think that Avengers: Endgame will live up to the hype put out by its stars? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th

