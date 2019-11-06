Avengers: Endgame Writers Feel Chris Evans Returning As Captain America Would Hurt The Film

There was quite a bit to process in Avengers: Endgame, as not only did it set up the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward but it also happened to be the swan song for several of the universe’s most treasured heroes. Heroes like Iron Man, Black Widow, and Captain America all said goodbye in one way or another, though at least in Captain America’s case, it was in favor of a life he had always wanted with Peggy Carter. By the end of the film, Steve Rogers had given his Shield up to Falcon’s Sam Wilson so the torch could be carried forward, effectively bringing Rogers’ and by proxy Chris Evans MCU story to a close. Some thought has gone to the possibility of bringing him back, but Endgame’s writers think that would ultimately hurt the film.

Screen Rant recently spoke to Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and during their conversation, they asked about a hypothetical return for Evans as Captain America. If that did happen, both writers agree that while it would be great for fans of Evans’ take on Cap, it might ultimately hurt Endgame and the impact that it left with Marvel fans.

“I also don’t want to. I love writing for Cap, I love Evans. But I really feel, much like Tony, we got them to a place where they don’t need to do it anymore. I’d hate to gin up something hokey to get them back,” Markus said.

McFeely agrees. “I do worry that if they do stuff like that, it’ll ding Endgame in the rearview mirror,” McFeely said. “This is such an important and such an interesting moment in movies, because a very successful studio just put their tools down.”

Both are good points, and while it would be great to see Evans in the role once more, the future is bright with Anthony Mackie taking over the character, and we can’t wait to see what he can do with the role.

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD now.