Avengers: Endgame Directors Say Some Of The Ideas They Couldn't Fit In May Still Happen In The MCU Someday

✖

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo are saying that some of the ideas and scenes they couldn't fit into the film could still show up elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Russo Brothers did a new podcast interview, where they were asked if there's one thing cut from their Endgame vision that they still wish they could see happen in the MCU. According to Joe Russo, "Man there are so many... The idea pile is huge. It's about as tall as the Empire State building." However, as you can see below, The Russos give fans hope when saying their ideas from Endgame could still be used in the MCU!

Speaking to Lights Camera Barstool, Anthony Russo admitted that "This is a hard question for us to answer, because the stuff that we love most, and that we're most passionate about, there's still a chance it may show up someday. It's hard for us to start talking publicly about it... We can try to talk around it."

Joe Russo added that working for Marvel Studios is like "working for the CIA" in that you have always need your mind censoring what you can and can't say about your job. And The Russos should know better than anyone: the two directors had to sit on the most secretive movie event of our lifetime (thus far) with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. And we should know better than most just how hard people were digging for reveals from those two films.

The Russos are also not at all kidding when they say that even talking about their discarded Avengers: Endgame ideas are potential big future spoilers. That was just proven this week: WandaVision episode 5 revealed the key scene of what Wanda Maximoff recovering Vision's body after Endgame - the same moment that the Russos almost included in Avengers: Endgame as a post-credits scene. So again: it's not a joke when The Russos say that the shelf-life of their Endgame ideas is still viable. The job is never truly done for Marvel's top secret-holders...

As for what other deleted ideas from Avengers: Endgame we could see show up in the MCU: the sky's the limit. Avengers Endgame's gallery of deleted scenes is all viable fodder for flashbacks that we could start seeing as soon as films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The list of "alternate" or abandoned" ideas from Endgame that the Russos hinted at could (and are) showing up where you'd least expect. Keep your eyes peeled.

Avengers: Endgame and WandaVision are both streaming on Disney+.