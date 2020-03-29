Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene Shows Scarlet Witch Protecting Doctor Strange

Even a year after release, all sorts of Avengers: Endgame goodies keep coming to the service — after all, it is the highest-grossing film to ever hit theaters. The latest tidbit surfaces via longtime Hollywood set photograph Chuck Zlotnick. The photographer added some new stills to his portfolio on the website, one which shows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) coming to the aid of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in a pivotal. Judging by the image, the scene in question comes when Strange is holding back the water from flooding the battlefield. In the image, Maximoff is on-site to help him when in the movie, that’s something strange did by himself.

It’s a scene that likely would have laid the groundwork for the two pairing up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though we’ve yet to see the characters interact on-screen. Prior to that flick, however, Maximoff will be a lead in Disney+’s WandaVision, something her co-star Paul Bettany has previously called f-cking bonkers.”

“Yes, I’m back for WandaVision… I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It’s beautifully written by and her staff of writers – and it is f*cking bonkers. I mean it’s so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer… they’ll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like.”

