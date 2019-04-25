Avengers: Endgame Directors Reveal the Next Marvel Film They Want to Take On

Marvel Studios has been moving a little slow with getting to the point of their Phase Four film slate. It seems as if the big bad will be Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who first appeared on Loki, with the character making his next major appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. With Kang the Conqueror and the Multiverse being a main component of this current phase, all signs are pointing to Secret Wars being adapted sometime in the near future. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have previously revealed that they're keen to direct said film, and it seems that they're reiterating that fact. The duo are currently premiering their next film, The Gray Man, where they were asked which Marvel film would they helm next. While speaking with Deadline, the directors revealed that it would have to be Secret Wars.

"Our love for Marvel is based on the books that we've read as kids and the books that we fell in love with. The one series that you know we adored growing up was Secret Wars," Joe Russo told the trade. "It's incredibly ambitious. It would be bigger than Infinity War and Endgame. But it's a massive undertaking, and, uh, you know, those two movies were very hard to make. So trying to imagine making another two movies even bigger than those two… we're going to have to sleep on it."

Back in 2019, the Russo Brothers were coming off of Avengers: Endgame and were being barraged with questions of whether or not they'd make a return to Marvel Studios. While speaking with MTV's Josh Horowitz, the Russos revealed that after they took a break from the genre blockbusters and sow their wild oats, they'd definitely be up to returning for Secret Wars.

"I keep saying Secret Wars because that was one of the first books that I really fell in love with as a kid," Joe says. "This notion of, you know, event storytelling, and I think that's part of the reason that we gravitate so strongly towards these event films and these ensemble films is the notion that you can contain so many different characters and so many different points of view and galvanize them around a story point is really compelling to us."

