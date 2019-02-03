‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Reveal a Special Birthday Cake

Happy Birthday, Anthony Russo! One-half of the directing team behind Avengers: Endgame is turning 49 today and he received the perfect cake.

As you can see, the director’s cake is the Avengers: Infinity War poster except with all of the faces changed to his own.

When the poster was originally released last year, it instantly became a meme due to how funny it was to change the many, many faces. Since people weren’t sure why Ant-Man and Hawkeye weren’t included, there were many versions that only included Paul Rudd and Jeremy Renner‘s faces.

We’re glad to see the poster still has meme-ability, and we hope Anthony’s friends are enjoying eating his face.

49 years ago, Anthony Russo was born in Cleveland, Ohio and a little more than a year later, his brother Joe followed suit. The two creatives have had a long and lucrative career together, orignally known for their work on Arrested Development. From there, the two worked on Community and eventually found themselves directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. They went on to direct Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and the upcoming Avengers: Endgame.

The success of Infinity War outdid all of the superhero films that came before. Not only was it the top grossing film of 2018 worldwide, but it became the first ever superhero film to gross over $2 billion. It’s now currently the fourth highest grossing movie of all time after Avatar, Titanic, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Many fans were quick to comment on the Russo Brothers’ cake picture, some adding jokes and others sending their own birthday wishes.

Joe Russo will be turning 48 on July 8th, and we look forward to seeing what his cake will look like. We’re guessing that one will have more of an Endgame theme since the movie will have come out.

With Endgame nearing, many fans are wondering what’s next for the directing team. Back in December, Joe made it clear that the brothers were open to more Marvel Studios projects.

“We love Marvel, we’ve had an incredible experience with them,” Joe said. “It’s why we’ve made four movies in six years with them. They’re like family to us. I think they do a great job of separating ‘church and state,’ where we’re focused on the projects we’re focused on, and someone else will focus on those other projects. We’d work with them in any capacity moving forward, and we value as much as anything in our work life the quality of the people we’re around and quality of the life that we have when we’re working with those people, and that’s A++ when you’re working with Marvel.”

What would you like to see the Russo Brothers tackle next? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26th.