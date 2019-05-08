Avengers: Endgame Disney+ Exclusive Streaming Date Announced

The movie has only been in theaters for a couple of weeks, but many fans are already eager for the home video release of Avengers: Endgame. And while it’s only a few months before Marvel Studios releases the film on digital storefronts and Blu-ray, the wait for streaming services is a lot longer.

The Walt Disney Company released an earnings report earlier today, revealing that Avengers: Endgame would debut exclusively on the Disney+ streaming platform on December 11th, a month after the service launches. It will be the second Marvel Studios movie exclusive to the platform after Captain Marvel, which will launch with the service.

This is not surprising considering Disney is set to launch a competitor against Netflix, which currently hosts a lot of Marvel Studios movies. Avengers: Infinity War debuted on Netflix in December, and Ant-Man and the Wasp followed in January; those were the last two Marvel films in Netflix’s contract with Disney, meaning they’ll all disappear from the platform once the deal expires.

Marvel fans have a lot to look forward to when the service launches as it will also debut brand new original series featuring Loki, Scarlet Witch and Vision, and Falcon and Winter Soldier. These shows will pick up after the events of Endgame, exploring how the MCU has been affected by Thanos’ actions through the eyes of the franchise’s key characters.

“All I know is that I believe that they take the events of this movie into full consideration. They’re not on a side continuum,” explained Avengers: Endgame writer Christopher Markus.

The service will offer a lot more than Marvel content, and it will showcase all of the popular franchises that Disney brands have created over the years.

“The hero carousel at the top of the page enables us to feature what’s new and noteworthy, while allowing easy access to the content consumers want to see,” Kevin Mayer, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, noted. “Whether it’s their favorite princess movie like Frozen, a heartwarming animated hit like Coco, a recently-added theatrical film like Captain Marvel, a Disney+ original like The Mandalorian, or an inspiring, real-life story like Free Solo … the fact that we have the brands that matter is the single biggest differentiator for our service.”

Disney+ launches on November 12th and will be available for $6.99 a month.

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters.

