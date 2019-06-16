Avengers: Endgame Drops out of Box Office Top Ten for First Time

Avengers: Endgame is expected to drop out of the top ten highest-grossing films at the box office for the first time in its two-month-old theatrical release. Though official reports won’t surface until Monday, most industry insiders suggest the film will drop from its 8th position last weekend to 11th or lower. Heading into its eighth weekend in theaters, the Marvel Studios is still being competitive with newer releases, including John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Warner Brothers’ Detective Pikachu.

Through Friday night, Endgame has grossed $827.81 million domestically and a whopping $2.73 billion worldwide. Despite a valiant effort, it appears increasingly likely that the film will fail to topple James Cameron’s Avatar from the top slot on the chart of highest-grossing films of all-time worldwide. As of this writing, Endgame still trails by roughly $54m, certainly an uphill battle for the film at the least.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Box office insiders expected the film to eventually top Avatar during Labor Day weekend but with a very lukewarm start to the summer box office, it has yet to be seen exactly how much more of that distance the Russo Brothers-helmed film can whittle away. Regardless, the team at Walt Disney Studios is ecstatic to have a film make more than $2.5b at the box office.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release when Endgame had the first $1 billion global opening in box office history. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

What was your favorite part of Avengers: Endgame? Where would you rank the film amongst other MCU entries? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things Marvel!

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Spider-Man: Far From Home is set for release July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media release.