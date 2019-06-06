Avengers: Endgame Fan Art Shows the Truth Behind “Avengers Assemble” Moment

Avengers: Endgame has been out in theaters for over a month, but fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are still sharing their various theories and fan art on social media. The latest bit of fan work was posted to r/MarvelStudios, the subreddit “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU.” Shared by u/The-DarthVader, this fan-made comic shows the truth behind the epic moment when Steve Rogers/Captain America tells the Avengers to assemble.

“Why did cap whisper?,” the original poster asked.

As you can see, the fan art exaggerates Cap’s shouting of the word “Avengers” while whispering “assemble,” which left Thor and Tony utterly and hilariously confused.

Many fans commented on the post, some enjoying the humor and others providing explanations for the movie moment.

“Steve: AVENGERS

Everyone: He’s Gonna Scream Assemble!

Steve: No. I don’t think I will,” u/The_Kixter joked.

“He didn’t say it for them. He said it for us,” u/escape2078 explained.

“Everyone had earpieces*, he didn’t need to shout. *We didn’t see everyone using them but for instance Valkyrie had one. She obviously likes to arrive prepared,” u/danaeuep pointed out.

“Yeah, maybe he completely forgot when he shouted ‘AVEGNERS’ but then he remembered and he’s like ‘I hope I didn’t blow out people’s eardrums let’s go easy on the ‘assemble’ bit,’” u/hemareddit replied.

“This is now my headcanon,” u/Luposolitario97 added.

“‘Assemble? We already are assembled,’” u/mrpopsicleman joked.

