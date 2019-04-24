Chris Hemsworth Surprise Called Robert Downey Jr. at an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Event

at an endgame fan event the cast were asked to get an avenger on the phone and chris hemsworth called rdj i love this friendship pic.twitter.com/Szwm5M7RLO — t (@louiscomet) April 20, 2019

The Avengers may be the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes on screen, but the actors who portray them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are friends in real life as well. Not only did five of the original six Avengers get a matching tattoo to commemorate their experiences last year, but when it comes to fan events, they have each other’s backs as well. That’s especially true when it came to Thor actor Chris Hemsworth reaching out to phone his pal Robert Downey Jr. at an Avengers: Endgame fan event in London recently.

At the event, Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), and Hemsworth (Thor) were put to the test with a “Marvel Mega Quiz” led by Endgame co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo. One of the challenges the stars were given was the “Avengers Phone A Friend”, the challenge being who could get an Avenger on the phone the fastest. After a little bit of goofing around — Rudd and Johansson called each other on stage — Hemsworth got Downey Jr. on the phone and as you can see in the video above, it was a charming call — especially with Downey Jr. answering the phone with “Chris, is that you my dear?”

That rapport between the stars of the MCU is something that fans have come to love almost as much as they love the films and the characters and when it comes to the friendships, Downey Jr. is often at the center of some of those fan-favorite friend moments. Earlier this month, the actor took to Instagram with an older photo of himself with Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) with the caption “#tbt to simpler times… I love you kid…” The touching photo even got a response from Holland: “The love is real bossman,” Holland wrote with a heart emoji.

Of course, when it comes to on-screen friendships. Marvel fans are certainly hoping to see one major one repaired before Endgame‘s conclusion. Tony Stark and Captain America (Chris Evans) still haven’t come back together since their falling out in Captain America: Civil War as the two notably did not reach out to one another in Avengers: Infinity War. While trailers and teasers for Endgame have shown the two together again — notably with Tony asking Cap if he trusts him — there’s no telling if that moment is actually in Endgame or if there’s a larger context that simply hasn’t been revealed. Fortunately, it’s a mystery fans will solve soon. Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters in just two more days on Friday, April 26.

