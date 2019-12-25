Marvel Fan Points out Avengers Parallel to Show How Far Hawkeye and Black Widow Have Come

Avengers: Endgame served as the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe to this point and with that, came nods to the dozens of Marvel movies that can before it. From traveling back to the events of The Avengers and Thor: The Dark World to that one kid from Iron Man 3 popping up at the end, Endgame had a little something for everyone. Now, eight months after the movie first hit theaters, one Avengers: Endgame fan has noticed an exciting parallel between the first and most recent movies in the Avengers franchise.

In a Reddit post that’s now gone mega-viral, u/Teatreevelvet points out a shot in The Avengers of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) piloting a Quinjet through the Battle of New York. As the post shows, the shot nearly appears identically in Avengers: Endgame only this time, the duo is traversing space in The Benatar.

At the moment, it’s unclear if there’s a chance Barton could appear in Johansson’s solo Black Widow movie due out next May.

“What can I say? Well, I think it’s already out there, it takes place after the Civil War and before the Infinity War,” Johansson confirmed of the movie’s timeline on a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “A lot of people have told me that the film, you know, that the film should have happened before… and they’re wondering if it’s too late for this movie now, but I really could never have made this film ten years ago when we first started our journey with Marvel.”

“My journey with Natasha has informed this film and it’s a character who is a fully recognized woman and I think it has a complexity to it that is just delicious,” she added. “We get to do stuff now that is just good.”

Black Widow hits theaters May 1, 2020.

