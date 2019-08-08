Avengers: Endgame Directors Tease Important Easter Eggs That Haven’t Been Found Yet

A couple of years ago, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were sent into a frenzy when, after spending hours and hours pouring through the Guardians of the Galaxy Blu-ray to uncover all of its secrets, director James Gunn told everyone that there was a single, massive Easter egg that everyone had missed. The hunt for this hidden Easter egg became an obsession for some, though it has yet to pay off. The Easter egg is still (mostly) hidden. We tell you that story only so we can tell you that the same thing is about to happen all over again, this time with Avengers: Endgame.

There are a ton of Easter eggs in Avengers: Endgame, which shouldn’t be surprising given its massive scale and deeply rooted connection to every other movie in the MCU. However, not all of these Easter eggs are easy to find. Some are extremely well-hidden, perhaps even in plain sight.

Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have now confirmed that there are still important Easter eggs left in Avengers: Endgame that no one has discovered yet.

During a Reddit AMA on Wednesday evening, Joe and Anthony Russo spent some time answering questions that were sent to them by fans on the site. At one point, they were asked if there were “any important Easter eggs in Endgame that haven’t been found yet.” The Russo Brothers simply replied with one word: “Yes.”

It feels like Guardians of the Galaxy all over again. Now that Avengers: Endgame is available to purchase at home, everyone is going to start pouring through each and every scene as if the entire movie took place inside the Collector’s Museum. It will be an absolutely massive Easter egg hunt.

If this goes anything like the hunt for the infamous Guardians Easter egg has, it will definitely take quite a lot of time. After all, there are three hours worth of movie to get through, and only so much time in the day.

