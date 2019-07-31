Avengers: Endgame Directors Unsure How Long Iron Man and Captain America Went Without Seeing Each Other

Despite being the directors who shot Captain America and Iron Man’s breakup in Captain America: Civil War and their reunion in Avengers: Endgame, directors Joe and Anthony Russo can’t say how much time passed between those two events. The Russos are featured on a commentary track included with the home media release of Avengers: Endgame. When Cap and Tony reunite, the directors try to figure out how long the reunion had been in the making. Even with the help of writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, the creative team can’t narrow it down to anything closer than between six and eight years. “We’ll let someone else figure that out,” Joe Russo says.

But they can speak to the weight of the moment and the return of Captain America’s shield. “Well they finally need each other again,” Markus explains of Tony returning the shield. “And this is, I think, the best way that Tony can apologize. Or that he knows how to apologize…It’s hard to believe we did an entire Avengers movie without that thing.”

“That’s the value I think in serialized storytelling and telling a mosaic like this, is that you…if you make choices that take years to resolve, the audience feels that,” Joe Russo says. “Because they too have waited years for this to resolve. And it has been since 2016 since these characters have had a pleasant scene between each other.”

Avengers: Endgame. is now the highest-grossing movie of all time, having surpassed Avatar. At least one fan has seen it 200 times. It’s made $2.793 billion worldwide.

“We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world,” The Russos said in a statement following Endgame‘s record-breaking opening weekend. “Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

What did you think of Iron Man and Captain America's reunion in Avengers: Endgame? How long were they apart by your count?

