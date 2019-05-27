Avengers: Endgame Star Karen Gillan Discovers Nebula’s Coke Can

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters everywhere, and the faces of everyone’s favorite characters are still featured prominently on various products. You can even catch the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes on your Coke cans, a fact that recently surprised Karen Gillan. The actor best known for playing Nebula in the MCU recently posted a photo to Twitter, surprised to see her face on the popular soda.

“Nebula’s got a Coca Cola can???,” she asked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on the photo, enjoying seeing Nebula shine.

“You can really taste the redemption!,” @AGuyInChair joked.

“Hope it tastes better than that Vegetable from Vol 2,” @RealHRG added.

“Girl that’s how you know you’ve truly made it,” @BelieveMeAshlee replied.

“If you had not realized it yet, THIS is proof YOU have made it into the Annals of Pop Culture History. Your character gets a Coke can! Congratulations!!,” @ScoutDaddy70 wrote.

One fan shared a photo of a Nebula bottle:

i found a Nebula bottle! pic.twitter.com/hHMvH0fIfm — Laura (@Erudite_Cookie) May 26, 2019

There’s even a Nebula yogurt:

And yogurt too 😁 pic.twitter.com/JH66GlTMCw — Sam Miranda (@SamMiranda42) May 27, 2019

Not only is Gillan starring in Avengers: Endgame, but she also just wrapped production on the upcoming follow-up to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. She was also recently revealed to be one of the top 10 most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party’s Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

In addition to Gillan, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.