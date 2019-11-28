Avengers: Endgame Star Reveals Why Disney+ Added Emotional Iron Man Scene

Long before Avengers: Endgame hit theaters news circulated that 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford had been cast in the film, albeit in a highly secretive role. When the film actually hit screens, however, Langford’s character didn’t appear at all and it was later revealed that she had played an adult version of Tony Stark’s daughter, Morgan, but the emotional scene in which she appeared had been cut from the film. Many fans hoped that the home release of Avengers: Endgame would see the scene restored to no avail, but with the arrival of Disney+, the touching Soul World moment between father and daughter has been included as one of the film’s bonus features. It’s a move that Langford herself says is a product of fan demand.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Langford, who was there promoting her latest film, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, revealed that she was told the scene made it to Disney+ because people wanted to see it.

“I heard that’s why it’s out though,” Langford told Fallon. “That’s what I was told. It was literally out because people wanted to see it. Which is also really cool.”

She also explained that while she’s glad the scene is finally out there, she’s also just happy that she had the opportunity to be part of the film at all.

“It’s a weird thing because… you’re just perpetually terrified that you’re going to spoil something,” Langford said, adding “I mean, I’m such a huge fan of the Marvel films and the Russo brothers, so when Marvel reached out to me to play Iron Man’s daughter, that was such an honor. And ultimately it didn’t make it into the film, and creatively, like, that makes sense and that’s totally fine. I was just content with having the memory in my head.”

In the now-restored scene, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) encounters Langford’s Morgan in the Soul World after Iron man made his sacrifice to destroy Thanos’ armies. In the moment, Tony gets to say goodbye to his daughter and find peace knowing that she gets to grow up and have a good life — confirming that he made the right choice. It’s moving scene, but directors Joe and Anthony Russo previously explained that while it was a difficult decision, they had to cut the film because it just didn’t fit the way the movie was ultimately crafted.

“We showed it to a test audience, and it was really confusing,” Anthony said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “What we realized about it was we didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter. It wasn’t resonating with us on an emotional level which is why we moved away with it.”

Fans can now see Langford’s scene in Avengers: Endgame on Disney+.