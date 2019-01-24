Marvel Fans Are Speculating Katherine Langford’s New Look Is For ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Katherine Langford has been a part of Avengers: Endgame for several months already and now, a new Instagram post has fans speculating once again. Originally reported as a part of the Endgame cast last October, the 13 Reasons Why star took to Instagram to share a selfie sharing a new hairstyle.

We’ve known for a few days that some cast members of Endgame reassembled for various reshoots, so it was but a matter of time before fans began connecting the actor to the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster.

Though typically wearing brown hair, Langford’s selfie shared off a bright red hairdo. It’s very possible that the actor had to check in for reshoots, but it should be noted that Langford could be sporting the new look for a different project — such as Netflix’s Cursed — or simply the fact she wanted to wear something new.

Fans have long-speculated the character could either be playing the Kate Bishop version of Hawkeye or an older Cassie Lang after a bit of time-traveling. Another option — even more so with the new hairstyle — would be Morgan Stark, the child Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) hinted towards in Avengers: Infinity War.

Should Langford end up being Hawkeye, it would seem to appear organically as Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) has picked up the Ronin mantle by the time we see him in Endgame. It also goes along with the fact that the movie’s crew have hinted that Endgame will feature “great stories” of character’s who didn’t get the spotlight in Infinity War, meaning Barton could very well be seen training a protege.

“We’ve said this before: the idea that some characters have great stories in the second movie,” co-writer Steven McFeely echoed in another interview. “And we also gave ourselves permission to use both movies to tell complete arcs for the characters. And that might mean that somebody like Cap or Natasha you might feel like, ‘Oh, they didn’t have as much to do as say Thor or Doctor Strange, and that surprises me.’ It’s likely because they have a lot to do in the next one.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Studios releases this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.