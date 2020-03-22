Young Marvel Fan’s Reaction to Avengers: Endgame Heroes’ Return Will Melt Your Heart

Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing movie to hit theaters — by now, you already know that. For 11 years prior to its release, Marvel Studios built up a massive franchise leading directly into the movie, weaving together an intricate story that spanned over 20-plus movies. The likes of Hollywood have never seen a franchise as massive, so it’s completely understandable why most people ended up getting emotional at Endgame’s climactic battle. Looking Death in the face, Captain America (Chris Evans) ended up relieved when those we all thought had been killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) a movie earlier began hopping through portals created by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Now, even nearly a year after release, people are seeing the scene in question for the first time. One such fan reaction comes in a video that’s been circulating on Twitter where a parent watches the mega-blockbuster with their seven-year-old child. As you can see by the video, this reaction — where the kid finds out all the heroes are alive — is particularly heartwarming.

The world feels a little hopeless at the moment… but today after months of Marvel Movie watching, me and the kid finally arrived at the end. Watch my daughter’s eyes when she learned her heroes weren’t dead. Stories like Endgame give us a taste of something true. #Hope pic.twitter.com/yowfP3ksvl — Beau (@TheRealBeauYork) March 16, 2020

When we spoke with Avengers: Endgame visual effects supervisor Dan DeLeeuw last August, he explained some of the work that went into creating a scene as massive as the fabled “Portals” bit.

“…for all intents and purposes, the heroes were gone and dead and so you bring them back in that way gave them all a showcase for everybody to kind of…where we truly left some people devastated at the end of Infinity War, we kind of brought everybody back and gave that emotional catharsis for the characters on-screen and for everybody watching it off-screen,” DeLeeuw told us. “It was kind of driven by the emotion of that.”

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

