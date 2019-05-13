Mark Ruffalo’s Avengers: Endgame BTS Photo With Chris Hemsworth Goes Viral

Mark Ruffalo seems to be having a good time with Avengers: Endgame now that he can finally speak and not further his reputation for spoiling things. Among the many behind-the-scenes photos and videos surfacing from the film’s massive production is a photos of Ruffalo with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. However, this photo is a little different, and has officially gone viral on Twitter.

Ruffalo and Hemsworth decided to slap a couple of wigs on on the set of Avengers: Endgame and take a selfie. It’s not one of the new Instagram filters. It’s the actors themselves dressed up… differently… on the set. Warning: you can’t un-see this image.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out Ruffalo’s latest viral tweet with co-star Hemsworth below!

Avengers: Endgame topped the box office in North America. Despite Pokemon: Detective Pikachu outselling Endgame on Friday, Endgame finished in the number one spot at the box office for a third weekend with $62 million, pushing its domestic box office total over the $700 million mark to $722 million. That matches the 16-day record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

The film remains a bit more than $300 million behind the all-time record previously set by Avatar. With a couple more months in theaters, it’s not impossible for Avengers: Endgame to become the highest-grossing movie the world has ever seen.

Is Mark Ruffalo and his behind-the-scenes photos enough to get you into a movie theater to watch Avengers: Endgame again? Did you enjoy his portrayal of Professor Hulk? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2.