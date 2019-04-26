Mark Ruffalo Actually Spoiled Avengers: Endgame After All

Notorious secret-spiller Mark Ruffalo accidentally let slip an Avengers: Endgame spoiler earlier this month, weeks ahead of the film’s late April worldwide debut.

Spoilers ahead.

In an interview with co-stars Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, and Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, Ruffalo told E! Evans’ Steve Rogers gets married — a hefty spoiler that ties into Rogers’ sendoff, which sees the star-spangled Avenger travel back through time to return the borrowed Infinity Stones to their rightful place before remaining in the past with lost love Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), where he grows old before resurfacing in 2023 as a married man.

“I didn’t even get a whole script of this movie,” Ruffalo said. “I don’t know why. The script I did get had dummy scenes in it.” Then, pointing to Evans, “He gets married in this!”

There’s precedent for directors Anthony and Joe Russo supplying their stars with fake scenes, fake scripts, or no scripts at all: Spider-Man star Tom Holland, who is often named by the directors as the worst accidental spoiler-dropper alongside Ruffalo, admitted he thought his Infinity War scenes — in which Spidey is whisked away to space with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) — were fakes.

“I heard the rumor about the fake script stuff and I was reading what I thought was a fake script because it was like, ‘Spider-Man’s in space!’ So I didn’t finish it, but I found out it was real,” Holland said during an April 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Ruffalo, who once let slip the biggest spoiler surrounding the ending of Avengers: Infinity War, is so bad at keeping secrets he was famously “fired” by the Russos after dishing fake, censored Endgame spoilers on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“It is very difficult when your job is to sort of personalize these stories, personalize these characters, and sort of bring all your creative, collaborative energy to a process that lasts many, many months — sometimes more than a year — it’s a big part of your life,” Anthony Russo explained during an Infinity War screening and Q&A in December.

“So it’s very hard not to talk about this stuff, because you live with it for so long and you live with it so deeply. We have developed a process where you take pressure off of people by letting them know less. It’s less responsibility they have to edit themselves, so we’ve developed an elaborate process by which we try to only let people know what they absolutely need to know. And it makes a little bit easier for them to edit themselves.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing.

