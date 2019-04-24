Mark Ruffalo ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere Meme Goes Viral

Mark Ruffalo is one of the chief spoilers when it comes to all things MCU, so it’s only fitting a meme of the actor has gone viral leading up to the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. On the red carpet at last night’s world premiere, captured a still of Ruffalo being interviewed. One YouTube comment combined with the still has exploded on Reddit, giving Ruffalo viral status leading into Endgame.

A YouTube user by the name of Emilio Chandia teased the fact that when Ruffalo arrived on stage, the music started getting louder in an attempt to drown out the voice of the spoiler.

The actor has gotten such a reputation that the team at Marvel Studios opted to give him a dummy script with fake scenes implanted within.

“I got a script, but it was a dummy,” Ruffalo explained last night. “There were scenes in there that I thought we were shooting that nobody ever shot.”

In a previous interview, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo revealed that Robert Downey Jr. was the only one to receive the full scripts for both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

“[Robert Downey Jr.] was probably the only one to actually read the entire script,” Russo said earlier this month. “I think Benedict [Cumberbatch] got the script that included his scenes only. [Chris] Evans might have read the whole script.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th. It’s set to be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home, which swings into theaters July 2nd.

