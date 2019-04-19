NFL Prospect More Excited For ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Than First Day Of The Draft

Avengers: Endgame has become a huge event reaching a massive, global audiences and appealing to audiences of all kinds. Now, NFL draft prospect Tre Watson is admitting that he is more excited to see the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe than watching the NFL draft.

Watson, an alum of the University of Texas, appeared on ESPN to discuss the upcoming draft taking place in Nashville, Tennessee. “Fortunately, I’m kind of realistic, I know I’m not gonna be a first round pick so I’ll be watching that just kind of for the formality of it,” Watson said. “I’m definitely excited for Avengers so, I’ll just springboard into day two and day three where I’m hoping to hear my name called.”

Check out Watson’s interview with Sports Illustrated below.

Avengers: Endgame or the NFL Draft? What will LB prospect Tre Watson be watching on draft night? pic.twitter.com/IdXPqJ3AUh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 19, 2019

Avengers: Endgame will probably leave Watson and the other millions of moviegoers satisfied if the Russo Brothers extra effort is any indication.

“We spend months and months and months thinking about all the possibilities,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo told ComicBook.com. “So there are a lot of ideas that we run down that are nothing like what the movie ends up being. It’s just part of the process. There’s so many different places you can go with a narrative, that sometimes some of them get somewhat close, but nothing is ever exactly what the movie is, just because there is a level of detail in the movie that goes way beyond. Most theories you read online, they take three or four sentences to convey. The movie is a very dense document.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

