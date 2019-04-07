‘Avengers: Endgame’ is Officially Complete

The wait is almost over for Avengers: Endgame. The eagerly-awaited conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Union’s Infinity Saga will be here in just a few short weeks and while fans continue to explore every single trailer and tease for even the tiniest clue about how things will shake out as the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes attempt to avenge their fallen friends, there is one thing we know for certain: the film is officially complete with directors the Russo Brothers having put the final touches on the film.

According to Collider’s Steven Weintraub, the Russo Brothers completed their work on Endgame Friday night, completing the final few VFX shots. Now, the film is 100% locked, which means that Endgame is now complete in its final version — the one that will be hitting movie screens around the world in just three more weeks.

The film being locked makes it feel even more real that we will soon find out what’s next for those left behind when Thanos snapped his fingers and wiped out half of the life in the universe in Avengers: Infinity War. Of course, when it comes to what we will actually see in the film, while there are a handful of trailers and teasers out there tantalizing fans with emotionally wrenching scenes one of the ones that have excited fans the most may not even be in the final film.

Last week, when a special teaser was released in conjunction with tickets for the film going on sale, there was one scene between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) in which they pair shakes hands and admit that they trust each other once again. Given the last time the pair met their friendship was broken seemingly beyond repair, the scene gave fans so much hope for a reconciliation between the heroes. However, according to the Russos, that scene may not even be in the film.

“That scene actually isn’t in the movie,” Joe Russo told FOX 5 DC. “So you know we like to tell people we manipulate the trailers to obfuscate what happens in these films.”

Granted, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to manipulating trailers to hide spoilers, but the notion that this scene might not be real is certainly something. When asked by the interviewer if they were joking, the Russos responded in a pretty interesting way.

“Am I joking?” Joe responded, while Anthony smiles.

“The relationship between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers is a relationship we’ve been following for a long time.” Anthony Russo added. “It’s a very special story arc.”

“Ehh, maybe it is in the movie,” Joe continued.

One thing that is in the film, however, is Stan Lee’s final cameo on film. Speaking to ComicBook.com at a press event for Avengers: Endgame, the directors revealed that Lee’s cameo in Endgame is the last one that was committed to film, as the legendary creator passed away last November.

“This was his final cameo that was committed to film,” Joe Russo said, as seen in the full interview video above. “It was always… Again, I grew up as a Marvel fanatic, and watching Spider-Man cartoon show as a kid with his voice in it. I think anything that affects you as a child really affects you as an adult, sticks with you. So when he would come on set, and we’d hear his voice, it’s sort of Pavlovian in a way, where you just become a child again. The whole crew would be like that. People were always… All these movie stars on set every day, and then Stan would show up, and it was just like people were kids all over again.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.

