Avengers: Endgame Parody Imagines Captain America’s Life With Peggy Carter

Thanks to Avengers: Endgame, the concept of time travel is now relevant in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Towards the end of the film, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) chose to stay back in time with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) so the two could live out their lives together and now, a humorous fan video offers a look at the two as they live throughout the decades the previous Steve was still frozen in ice.

Produced by the team at The Warp Zone, Steve often times finds himself in harrowing situations as Peggy brings up pertinent points in time where a massive event happens and because he doesn’t want to create a fork reality, Rogers has to do whatever he can to keep his mouth shut. The hilarious, six-minute video can be seen in its entirety above.

As explained by the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) during the events of Endgame, not returning the Infinity Stones — or any other major changes during time-traveling — wouldn’t create a butterfly effect in the future. Rather, it’d simply create a “splinter reality” that forks off from the main timeline. Joe Russo double-downed on that fact in an interview after the release of Endgame, saying the time travel rules in the MCU prohibit the butterfly effect.

“It’s not a time loop,” Russo said. “Both Ancient One and Hulk were right. You can’t change the future by simply going back to past. But it’s possible to create a different alternate future. It’s not butterfly effect. Every decision you made in the past could potentially create a new timeline. For example, the old Cap at the end movie, he lived his married life in a different universe from the main one. He had to make another jump back to the main universe at the end to give the shield to Sam.”

