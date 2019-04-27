Avengers: Endgame’s Paul Rudd Reveals an Exclusive Clip With a Twist on Tonight Show

The actual content of Avengers: Endgame was kept largely under wraps in the lead up to its release in theaters. Even now, the actual amount of public-facing footage is pretty limited. That’s likely why Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the film, had to get a little… creative when he appeared on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Rudd, who has now been in five Marvel films since starring in Ant-Man, begins a clip shared by the showing by relaying an unfortunate incident during one of his previous press tour trips to Hong Kong. In short, he ended up in a fairly compromising position. After the story, Rudd introduces the clip, which… well, it’s a non-Avengers: Endgame clip, to say the least.

You can check out the amusing sequence below:

Rather than show a clip of the film, Rudd instead shows a clip of… himself from earlier in the taping. Like, the exact same story he’d just told. It’s a perfectly goofy sequence that needs to be seen to be believed.

Avengers: Endgame serves as the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, which began with 2008’s Iron Man, which starred Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role. This section of the MCU has recently been dubbed the Infinity Saga, which makes sense as it largely concerns the Infinity Stones and the acquisition of them by the Mad Titan, Thanos, as portrayed by Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next official entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to release on July 4th. Everything beyond that is still in limbo.

