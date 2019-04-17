New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster Released

Marvel Studios apparently isn’t planning to waste a single dime of the massive $200M marketing budget for Avengers: Endgame, because the last few days have brought us a slew of new trailers, TV spots, and posters have been hitting the Internet everyday. Today is no exception: we just got a new Avengers: Endgame trailer a few hours ago – and now we have a new Endgame poster to share.

Check out the new one-sheet below!

“Take a look at this Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame -inspired poster from artist @TracieChing!”

This poster was released on the official Avengers Twitter Page, but it actually hails from artist Tracie Ching. It invokes the look of an actual Marvel comic book, and like so many things related to Endgame, fans will be scouring the image for hidden clues. If the name sounds familiar it’s because Ching’s work was also featured in accordance with another recent Marvel Cinematic Universe release: the poster to commemorate Captain Marvel crossing the $1 billion dollar mark!

Check out that one-sheet below:

In celebration of #CaptainMarvel soaring past the $1 Billion mark at the global box office, check out this brand-new poster by artist @TracieChing. #HigherFurtherFaster pic.twitter.com/MBx6XT4Vqa — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 3, 2019

It’s been nice to see Marvel Studios really embrace the online fan art community as of late. In addition to Tracie Ching, Comicbook.com friend and popular fan artist BossLogic has been tapped to do new posters for Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. birthday, and other projects. It’s a great way to both discover prominent new talent, and connect Marvel projects back to the fanbase on a more personal level, as fans have usually identified and interacted with a fan artist and his/her signature style, long before the studio takes notice.

As for Avengers: Endgame: The film is still poised to be one of the biggest events in cinematic history. That level of hype has already inspired some online trolls to actively campaign to ruin Endgame for others – and thanks to a recent screening of the film, they now have the capability to do so, by posting massive spoiler clips to social media. If you’re one of many fans who wants to preserve the viewing experience until you get to the theater, you might want to take a vacation from being online too often.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

