Naruto Reveals Himawari's Nine-Tails Form

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has put Himawari Uzumaki in the crosshairs with the newest chapter of the series, and with it has also unleashed Himawari's own Nine-Tails form! Following the first few chapters setting up the new status quo for the series following the three year time skip, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is now in the midst of its first major arc as the Ten Tails have evolved into a dangerous new group of villains who have immediately gone to the Hidden Leaf Village in search of specific targets. But upon getting there, they crossed paths with Himawari and the Nine-Tails surprisingly within her.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex ended the previous chapter with the major reveal that not only has Kurama come back to life following losing it while Naruto was using Baryon Mode in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but that Kurama was now within Himawari's body. This was a major surprise to Himawari as well as she couldn't sense the Nine-Tailed Fox before, and the newest chapter of the series sees the two of them completely bond as Himawari begins to unleash the start of her own Nine-Tails form.

(Photo: Shueisha / Viz Media)

Naruto: Himawari Taps Into Nine-Tails' Power

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 picks up shortly after the Ten Tails have taken an interest in Himawari now that they sense Kurama within her. Though she tries to escape from the area together with Team 10, it's not long before they're taken down and Himawari has no choice but to fight. When attacking one of them instantly fails, Himawari starts to speak with Kurama inside of her and asks for him to lend her its power. As Kurama explains, he doesn't know why he's inside of her either, but she has more affinity to bond with him even more so than Naruto did.

When Inojin is struck through the chest and Himawari is nearly devoured by the Ten Tails, she starts to unleash Kurama's power. Her hair begins to take on the Nine-Tails' form and everyone around her notices the shift. It's here that Kurama notes that she's totally snapped, and now wants to run amok together with Himawari. This is unfortunately where the chapter comes to an end, so it's still unclear of how much stronger she's become.

It's not a very visual difference like seen with Naruto, but it's also very early in their bonding stages. We've seen the kinds of berserk forms that Naruto had taken in the past before completely working together with Kurama, and there's all the potential there for Himawari to take the same path.