King Kong Is Finally in the MonsterVerse, Says Director Adam Wingard

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire came to light back in March, and the MonsterVerse has never looked so good. If you did not realize, the most recent MonsterVerse movie has changed the franchise as Hollow Earth is under new management. The fall of Scar King gave way to Kong, and in a recent commentary snippet, director Adam Wingard admits Kong has finally been promoted to King Kong in the series.

The confession comes from the recent Digital HD release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The at-home bundle includes a commentary track with Wingard, and during the feature, the director admits Kong has become king by the film's end.

"The reason the MonsterVerse has held off calling him King Kong is because he hasn't been king. This is the moment when he takes the throne," Wingard explains.

Of course, the end of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire makes the change clear. The Scar King ruled over his isolated domain, but since day one, Kong has made his dominance known in Hollow Earth. Now that he's taken down Scar King, he has freed his brethren, and now the MonsterVerse has a new king overseeing the Hollow Earth. It would seem King Kong is the focus underground while Godzilla acts as the King of the Monsters up above. But when the two need to team up, well – we are sure their egos are going to clash.

At this point, the MonsterVerse has not shared any details about its next steps, but we know some info. With more than $500 million grossed, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a financial hit, and reports suggest Wingard will return to direct a third movie for the franchise. Not long ago, Dave Callahan (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) signed on to pen the next MonsterVerse movie script. So hopefully, we will get to see King Kong in action when the sequel drops.

