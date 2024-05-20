Xbox 360 Rolls Out Last Chance Sale Before Marketplace Closes
Ahead of the Xbox 360 Marketplace closing, it's holding one last sale.
Last year, Microsoft announced that it would shut down the Xbox 360 Marketplace after 18 years. The service is scheduled to head into the sunset on July 29th, but Microsoft isn't letting the service go out quietly. Recently, the team has announced that it's holding one last major sale on the Xbox 360 Marketplace, giving players steep discounts on a swath of games from publishers big and small. The sale is currently ongoing, but Microsoft will add even more games to the sale over the next few weeks. While it's always sad to see a service like the Xbox 360 Marketplace go away, Microsoft is at least letting it go out in style.
Xbox 360 Marketplace Final Sale Dates
Again, the Xbox 360 Marketplace sale has already started. The first wave of games in the sale is a solid chunk of games, but more are coming over the next few weeks. The second batch of games is coming on June 18th. We don't know what games are included in this batch, but Microsoft should announce those games closer to the update. After that, players can expect a third wave of games on July 16th. The sale ends on July 29th, so you'll want to get in quickly if any of the games in the third batch suit your fancy.
Xbox 360 Final Sale Games
Below, you'll find the full list of games currently on sale in the Xbox 360 sale. Every game listed is on sale for 60% or more, but you'll want to head to the official site or the Marketplace to see the actual price. Remember, this list will be updated on June 18th and July 16, so check back to see the changes. Here is the current list of games on sale:
- Alien Rage
- Alone in The Dark
- ArcaniA
- Black Knight Sword
- Bloody Good Time
- Child of Light
- Cloudberry Kingdom
- Dark Messiah of Might and Magic: Elements
- Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon
- Dogfight 1942
- Enemy Front
- Fantastic Pets
- Far Cry 4
- Fighters Uncaged
- Final Exam
- Fireburst
- Geon: Emotions
- Handball 16
- Hunter's Trophy – America
- Hunter's Trophy 2 – Australia
- IHF Handball Challenge 14
- Just Dance 2014
- Just Dance 2015
- Just Dance 2016
- Just Dance 2018
- Just Dance 2019
- Just Dance Kids 2014
- Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- Mini Ninjas Adventures
- Motionsports
- MotionSports: Adrenaline
- Murdered: Soul Suspect
- MX vs. ATV Supercross
- My Body Coach 3
- Panzer General Allied Assault
- PowerUp Heroes
- Puzzle Arcade
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- Raving Rabbids: Alive and Kicking
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Risen 3 Titan Lords
- RISK
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rotastic
- Self-Defense Training Camp
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- Snipers
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene
- Star Raiders
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Escapists
- Thief
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tomb Raider
- Trials Fusion
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Voodoo Dice
- War World
- Watch Dogs
- Worms Revolution
- Worms: Ultimate Mayhem
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
- Yar's Revenge
- Zeit2
- Zombie Driver HD
