Xbox 360 Rolls Out Last Chance Sale Before Marketplace Closes

Last year, Microsoft announced that it would shut down the Xbox 360 Marketplace after 18 years. The service is scheduled to head into the sunset on July 29th, but Microsoft isn't letting the service go out quietly. Recently, the team has announced that it's holding one last major sale on the Xbox 360 Marketplace, giving players steep discounts on a swath of games from publishers big and small. The sale is currently ongoing, but Microsoft will add even more games to the sale over the next few weeks. While it's always sad to see a service like the Xbox 360 Marketplace go away, Microsoft is at least letting it go out in style.

Xbox 360 Marketplace Final Sale Dates

Again, the Xbox 360 Marketplace sale has already started. The first wave of games in the sale is a solid chunk of games, but more are coming over the next few weeks. The second batch of games is coming on June 18th. We don't know what games are included in this batch, but Microsoft should announce those games closer to the update. After that, players can expect a third wave of games on July 16th. The sale ends on July 29th, so you'll want to get in quickly if any of the games in the third batch suit your fancy.

Xbox 360 Final Sale Games

Below, you'll find the full list of games currently on sale in the Xbox 360 sale. Every game listed is on sale for 60% or more, but you'll want to head to the official site or the Marketplace to see the actual price. Remember, this list will be updated on June 18th and July 16, so check back to see the changes. Here is the current list of games on sale: