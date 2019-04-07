‘Avengers: Endgame’ Press Conference Honors the Characters Killed by Thanos

There are less than three weeks left until Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are finally treated to Avengers: Endgame on the big screen. The closer the release date comes, the more the film’s cast is seen doing press for the film, which has the Internet abuzz with chatter about their favorite actors. Today, the cast is in Los Angeles for a press conference hosted by Iron Man director and Happy Hogan portrayer, Jon Favreau. The event ended up paying homage to those who died in Avengers: Infinity War in a hilarious/devastating way.

Jon Favreau just introduced the #AvengersEndgame press conference in devastating fashion, reminding us half of them dead. pic.twitter.com/mYWf4NOkqc — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 7, 2019

As you can see, the stage was left with plenty of empty seats to “honor” those who didn’t survive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Please welcome the cast of Avengers: Endgame,” Favreau says as the curtain falls to reveal a half-empty stage. “Well, clearly things look a little different in a post Infinity War Marvel Cinematic Universe. Post Snap, there’s a few empty seats.”

The panel included Karen Gillan (Nebula), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk), directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and Marvel Studio Present Kevin Feige.

Many fans took to Twitter to comment on the tribute to the fallen.

“I like their dedication to this,” @Megatran_ wrote.

“Really milking that all the way to the end aren’t they,” @awards_watch joked.

“Twist the knife even more, @MarvelStudios,” @indigo_15 added.

You can see the full Twitter Moment here, and check out Comicbook.com‘s full coverage of the press conference here.

What do you think about the choice to leave space for the fallen? Hilarious or heartbreaking? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!