Iron Man and Captain Marvel Share the Stage in New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Promo Art

Newly surfaced Avengers: Endgame promo art shows Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) ready for action.

Drawn back to Earth when the Avengers activate the pager once possessed by the since-dusted Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Captain Marvel will work alongside Earth’s mightiest heroes as the team does whatever it takes to set things right after Thanos (Josh Brolin) utilized the six Infinity Stones to obliterate fifty percent of all life in the universe. As teased in an official synopsis released by Disney, Iron Man, Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) will assemble for “one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo previously told ComicBook.com they handled the “uber-powerful” Carol Danvers by connecting with her human side, an approach they used with characters like Thor and Hulk.

“Well for us, with super powerful characters, it’s always about the flaw in the character, how is the character human? How is the character accessible?” Joe Russo said. “I have a hard time with comic book characters, I did as a child, that were too powerful because I never feared for them, I never felt like I could relate to them. I think that’s why traditionally Batman is the most popular DC comic character, he’s human. So, it’s important for us when we’re working with uber-powerful characters, to understand their vulnerability on a psychological level.”

Added Anthony Russo, those characters are instead challenged by “taking them through scenarios that make things more complicated on that vulnerability, and challenge that vulnerability.” Alternatively, Joe explained, “We weaken them in some way in which they have to overcome that weakness to succeed.”

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige previously teased Carol — who was last seen in action in her solo movie, set in 1995 — could turn the tide in the Avengers’ favor come Endgame.

“She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far,” Feige told EW in 2018. “So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realized that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26.

